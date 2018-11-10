Sat November 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score
Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM
British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan
Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn
Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry
World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China
Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels
Why Zardari fears arrest?

Why Zardari fears arrest?
Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan’s biggest ever private sector IPO
CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform’s entry into Pakistan

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 4.6m children to be vaccinated against polio in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned a three-day anti-polio drive in 18 high-risk districts and Afghan refugee camps of the province from November 12 wherein 4.643 million children will be administered polio drops.

The move has been taken amid a rise in polio cases and new challenges to eradicating the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A special meeting to review operational, logistic and security arrangements of the programme was held at the Emergency Operations Centre here on Friday with Coordinator Abid Khan Wazir in the chair.

Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Director Dr Akram Shah, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other organisations were present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed about the readiness status of the upcoming anti-polio campaign which would be conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Swat, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral, Battagram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

Speaking on the occasion, Abid Khan Wazir said the upcoming campaign was of utmost importance as quality campaigns in the low transmission season could help stop the circulation of poliovirus in the region.

Abid Wazir said in view of virus circulation, deputy commissioner Peshawar had set up separate administrative unit for Shaheen Muslim Town and adjacent union councils in Peshawar to remove hurdles in polio eradication.

Appreciating the hard work of the health workers, he said every child should be vaccinated against polio as it was the only solution to interrupt the transmission of poliovirus.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 2nd ODI
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day