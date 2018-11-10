11 illegal operation theatres sealed in Dabgari Garden

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed 11 illegal operation theatres in Dabgari Garden and issued show-cause notices to three others.

The teams of the commission carried out the action on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Azar Sardar.

The teams visited three medical centres in Dabgari Garden and checked the registration and other necessary documents and sealed the operation theatres for lack of necessary accessories and other documents.

They sealed and issued show-cause notices to various operation theatres operating in the area.

The action was part of the campaign launched on the directives of Peshawar High Court in a case related to illegal kidney transplants in the province.

The commission has so far sealed 50 operation theatres operating illegally or lacking the required documents.