Sat November 10, 2018
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live cricket score

Highlight vision of Iqbal instead of announcing public holiday, says PM

British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

Export industry in tatters as PTI govt takes big U-turn

Iqbal: poor philosophy, rich poetry

World's first AI news anchor unveiled in China

Canada slaps anti-dumping duties on Pakistani steels

Why Zardari fears arrest?

Faisalabad-based firm Interloop plans Pakistan's biggest ever private sector IPO

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform's entry into Pakistan

AFP
November 10, 2018

Only winning title will silence critics, says Klopp

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admits he is frustrated that the high expectations surrounding Liverpool’s Premier League title bid have overshadowed their strong start to the season.

Klopp’s third-placed side have won eight of their 11 matches in an unbeaten opening to the league campaign.But despite their position among the leading title contenders, Liverpool have endured criticism of late after some erratic displays both domestically and in the Champions League.

A midweek loss at Red Star Belgrade was especially underwhelming, but Reds boss Klopp believes the doubters are wrong to question his team.Aware that champions Manchester City and in-form Chelsea — both also unbeaten in the league — have garnered more praise than Liverpool, Klopp launched a passionate defence of his side on Friday, claiming only winning the title for the first time since 1990 will be enough to silence the critics.

“The season so far-wise, points-wise in the Premier League, has been really successful,” Klopp told reporters.“But it doesn’t really feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and maybe Chelsea and a few others play a very good season as well.

“It feels a bit like this season can only be a success if we become champions.“Our competitors are the champions of last year (Manchester City), the champions of two years ago (Chelsea), a more refreshed Arsenal and a more experienced Tottenham and Manchester United.

“That’s a really tough job but we have no problem with that.”Klopp admitted the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade “was a rather massive knock which was not expected”.“Now we have to react for us in the right way, not only on Sunday, but in general.”

