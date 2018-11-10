Fake medicines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Those who are involved in selling fake medicine should be ashamed of themselves for playing with the lives of people. In Turbat, many people have opened medicine stores without acquiring a proper licence.
It is shameful that those who are in charge of governance have allowed wrongdoers to put people’s lives in danger.
Raheem Jan Phullin
Kech
