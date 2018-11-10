The best solution

This refers to the news report ‘Asad Umar says increase in exports only way to avoid external debt’ (November 9). The finance minister has correctly diagnosed the problem and has suggested the right remedy for it. Value addition is the perfect path for enhancement in exports. We spend millions of rupees for promoting the export of almost all fruits and vegetables. This is a sheer waste of money, energy and man-hours.

A firm decision must be taken to stop organising exhibitions for the display of mango, apple, kinnu and dates abroad. Liberal incentives may be announced for producing mango–chips or dates paste, or apple and kinnu juice. These items will have a much larger international market and will bring more foreign exchange to the country.

Sada Hayat Jalbani

Karachi