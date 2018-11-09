Cop shot dead on resistance

BAHAWALPUR: A policeman was shot dead on resistance by dacoits near Chak 102, Fateh, on Thursday.

Khuda Yar Khan Baloch of Bahawalnagar along with other policemen was going to the Bahawalnagar District Jail for duty when three gangsters him and tried to rob him and other policemen of cash and valuables. In the meantime, Khuda Yar offered resistance to them. It infuriated the dacoits and they shot him dead. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased staged a demonstration. Chishtian Sadr police have registered a case against the dacoits and started investigation.

Eagles Squad Force launched: Eagles Squad Force was launched in a special ceremony at Police Khidmat Markaz on Thursday. Chairing the event, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood said the force would prove helpful in combating street crime.