Fri November 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Robbers kill man in ATM cabin

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two robbers in the Wahdat Colony area on Thursday.

Victim Abbas Ali was withdrawing cash from an ATM when two robbers approached him and took him hostage at gunpoint. He offered resistance, upon which, the robbers shot at and wounded him. They snatched cash and rode away from the scene.

bodies found: A man and a woman were found dead in different parts of the City on Thursday. A 40-year-old woman was found dead in the Shahdara Town police jurisdiction. Passersby spotted her body near Jehangir’s Tomb and informed police. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth was found dead in the area of Data Darbar. He lost his life at the hands of unidentified swindlers.

Man dies: A 35-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Naseerabad area on Thursday. Victim Imtiaz, a resident of Ichhra, was on his way on a bike when the rashly-driven car hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anti-encroachment: The District Administration has reclaimed 164 kanals state land from different parts of the city here on Thursday. The estimated cost of the land is Rs341 millions, officials said adding that that district administration leaded all operations while Police, revenue, LDA and MCL also took part.

AC Ali Akbar carried out the operation in Taj Pura and demolished seven shops worth Rs10 million. In Tehsil Cantt, AC Umer Hayat Gondal conducted operation in village Dulla Kulla and retrieved as many as 145 kanal state land worth of Rs150 million. AC Model Town Mazhar Ali retrieved 18 kanals land at Mauza Dillu Kalan worth of Rs181 million. AC City Safdar Hussain Virk carried out the operation in Miani Sahib and retrieved 28 marlas land and demolished five houses and one workshop.

