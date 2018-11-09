Maoists kill five in India bus blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAIPUR, India: Indian Maoist rebels on Thursday killed five people including a policeman by detonating a landmine under a bus in a restive central state that goes to the polls this month, police said. It was the second attack in Chhattisgarh inside 10 days and came just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s visit to the state where he will be campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The mineral-rich state goes to the polls on Monday with a second round on November 20, the election staggered because of the security situation. The attack occurred in Dantewada district, a Maoist stronghold where the guerillas killed two policemen and a journalist on October 30.
