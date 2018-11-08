Shumail stars in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Shumail Khan (KTA) won under-44kg khyrog/poomsae category gold in the 13th Korean National Ambassador Taekwondo under way at the Liaquat Gymnasium.
HEC with four silvers and six bronze is trailing at No 3 position in the category.In junior khyrog/poomsae category Nihal (Air Force) got gold in under-45 category. Abu Hurrera (Waziristan Izmurree) got gold in under-61 kg Danish (PAF) got gold in over 61kg.
Waziristan Azmaray TKD Academy is leading in khyrog/poomsae category. Balezone TKD Academy is at the runner up position while Air Force TKD Club is trailing at No 3 position. Following penultimate day, Army continued to dominate in senior Poomsae competition with 15 gold and one bronze while Wapda got five silver and 8 bronze. MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among winners.
