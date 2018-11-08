Govt to compensate those affected during protests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government of Punjab to prepare compensation package for the people who suffered damage to their properties in recent protests by ‘miscreants’. The decision to compensate owners of damaged properties was made after countrywide protest sit-ins by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) turned violent in some parts of the country. Protests were called off on November 2 following an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments. The TLP took to streets after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi by the Supreme Court on October 30, paralyzing major cities. Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the protesters not to incite people to violence or else the state would perform its duty to protect the life and property of its citizens. The TLP protesters stayed put disregarding the warning and staged fresh protests after Friday prayers, bringing life to a standstill. All private and public educational institutions remained closed in major cities, while attendance in government offices and commercial enterprises was also thin. Cellular services were suspended in four major cities.

A day earlier, the Interior Ministry briefed the prime minister on the demonstrations led by the TLP and progress on the crackdown against miscreants. The Interior Ministry said that approximately 1,800 people have been arrested for arson, vandalism and torture of ordinary citizens and law enforcement agencies officials.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called on Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Wednesday and it was decided to constitute an organising committee to hold an international Rehmatul-el Aalimeen Conference to commemorate 12th Rabiul Awwal this year. The committee includes Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Religious Minster Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Babar Awan, Ejaz Chaudhry, Senator Javed Faisal and the prime minister’s media assistant Iftikhar Durrani.