Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Peshawar

November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protest against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal: 23 booked for vandalism at Rashakai Interchange

Our correspondent

MARDAN: The police registered the first information report (FIR) against over 23 leaders of various religious parties for allegedly damaging and burning government property at Rashakai Interchange during a protest on November 2, sources said.

A mob gathered at Rashakai Interchange on that day to protest the Supreme Court’s decision of acquitting Aasia Bibi in the blasphemy case. The protesters set government properties on fire.

The Risalpur Police Station registered the FIR under sections 435, 147,149, 427,124-A, 341 and 351-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7ATA against more than 23 persons.

Those who were nominated in the case included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial general secretary Maulana Shujaul Mulk, district president Maulana Mohammad Qasim, district general secretary Maulana Amanat Shah, Tajul Ameen Jabal, Jamaat-e-Islam leaders Sultan Mohammad, Ibrahim Baland, Saeed Akhtar Advocate and others.

The sources added the protesters burnt government building including NHA/FHA building, police checkpost, Motorway Toll Plaza and other properties. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Zardad Khan, station house officer of the Risalpur Police Station.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik