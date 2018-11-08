Thu November 08, 2018
Islamabad

November 8, 2018

206 NUML students conferred degrees

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held its 12th convocation on Wednesday at NUML auditorium, says a press release.

Shafqat Mahmood Minster for Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest of the ceremony. In this convocation 206 students were conferred degrees and 24 gold medals were awarded to graduates of different programmes. NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, Director General Human Resource Development GHQ, Major General Najeeb Ahmed, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments and a large number of students along with their parents attended the Convocation.

The chief guest, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood while expressing his pleasure, congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on the successful completion of degrees. He said that the students who got an opportunity to study in the university are privileged as country has 57% literacy rate and there are 200 million out of school children. He said that ministry striving hard to get all out of school children in the school and to achieve this government need educated volunteers alongwith professionals to educate them, it is our national responsibility.

Minister said that since independence we have failed to introduce same syllabus for the students of the country. Sitting government is committed to resolve this issue on priority basis. He said that government also striving hard to raise the standards of education in the country and provide level playing field to all.

He urged the student that never lose hope, think big and try hard to achieve it. Earlier, NUML Rector Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (r) welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contribution made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia. He said that university had developed NUML support fund to facilitate deprived or poor students.

NUML rector inform the minister that Varsity has established its campus at Urumqi, china and Gawadr and land for Bhawalpur campus has been acquired. He thanked the worthy minister for sparing his precious time to participate in NUML’s convocation.

