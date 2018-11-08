Uplift projects for five years discussed

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Finance, Planning & Development Punjab, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht visited Urban Unit to discuss development project for the next five years. The meeting focused on Rahimyar Khan Master plan, World Bank’s jobs and competitiveness project, cities planning and Punjab spatial strategy as a game changer for the government. Salman Javed CEO (Acting) the Urban Unit and Abid Hussaini COO (Acting) briefed the minister about the meeting agenda. Urban Unit suggested billing system for all properties and services with help of MIS system. The minister asked for incremental cost benefit analysis for Lahore City as pilot project.