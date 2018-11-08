Jimmy terms mural of ‘Javid Namah’ his great work

LAHORE: World-renowned Pakistani artist, social worker, peace activist and stamp designer Jimmy Engineer has listed big mural of ‘Javid Namah’, Persian poetic collection of great poet and thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as one of his major artistic achievements.

Jimmy Engineer also said that historical series of huge Pakistan Movement paintings have also given him immense fame, reputation and appreciation within Pakistan as well as around the world and he is genuinely proud of his these two major artistic achievements. He said this in a statement issued on the eve of 141st birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9. He said he had completed huge 10x15 feet sized mural on Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s Persian poetic collection “Javid Namah” on a wall of bungalow of Dr Javid Iqbal, located on Main Boulevard in Gulberg, Lahore. Jimmy Engineer said that Allama Iqbal in one of his numerous letters to his son Javid Iqbal had written that in the first instance, no artist will ever be able to transform “Javid Namah” in colours on the canvas or as a mural and if at all anyone accomplished this task then he will attain international fame.