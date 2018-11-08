Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dar upbeat about Pakistan’s performance in World Cup

KARACHI: The newly appointed head coach of Pakistan hockey team Olympian Tauqir Dar has urged the authorities concerned to release funds as soon as possible so that the players and the team management could focus on preparation for the World Cup.

While talking to ‘The News’ from Lahore where the national team’s training camp is continuing, Dar emphasised resolving the financial issue. “How can players play well when they don’t have good diet and we can’t even pay the rent of the rooms of the players in the host country!” he added.

He said that Pakistan did not have much time to finalise their preparation for the World Cup as only 20 days were left before the event. “Our players have skill, motivation and devotion, but how can they survive without their salaries and other financial benefits at international level,” said Tauqir, who was a member of Pakistan’s gold medal-winning team at Los Angeles Olympics in 1984. He runs Dar Academy in Lahore which has produced a number of players who represented Pakistan.

Four to six players of the academy are always part of Pakistan team under different team managements. “They played well in Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) and reached the final. They had also played well in the Asian Games but failed to reach the final because of one poor performance — in the semi-final. We will need to tune them in right direction and minimise their shortcomings during the training camp,” Tauqir said.

He was appointed head coach in place of Holland’s Roelant Oltmans, who resigned last month just before the ATC. Dar said Oltmans had done a good job with the Pakistan team due to which Pakistan played well in the ATC. “We will continue his strategy but with some modifications. We need to adopt an attacking game plan. Our team management is working to improve the goal-scoring ratio — field goals as well as penalty corners.

“The forwards successfully defused the defenders of rival teams, penetrated in their areas but did not score goals regularly.“A number of our players are experienced. They play professional league in European and other countries. They don’ need to learn the art of hockey, but they need to be given confidence. We need to make them stronger to make the most of penalty corners,” said Tauqir.

“Imran Butt is an experienced goalkeeper. We have Rizwan Junior, Irfan Senior and a couple of other experienced players. Besides, we have some emerging talented players. So we can say we have a bunch of players who could challenge any team on their day. We are trying to make them mentally strong to withstand pressure situations,” he said.

“Our pool is a tough one as Malaysia, Germany and Holland are all dangerous sides. We can’t take any of them easy. There will be no room for any mistake,” he added.

Tauqir stressed that the federal government resolve the financial problems, so that players could do their jobs without having to worry about money. “When daily allowances are not given to the players who are going to play World Cup, how can they be calm and composed!” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik