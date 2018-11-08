Support for the Green Shirts

The Sarfraz-led cricket team showed great performance in the recently concluded T20 and Test against the world champions, Australia. Even though some people have raised concerns over our captain’s performance, he has done well to manage the team. Now that the World Cup 2019 is around the corner, we must focus on preparing for the mega event. We should also try to avoid creating unnecessary controversies. For example, the chairman of the PCB recently appointed a four-person committee that was headed by Mohsin Khan who expressed doubts over the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed. Many old cricketers jumped into this controversy and shared their own views. Such practices are dangerous for our team. It is good that the chairman has asked Mohsin Khan to refrain from issuing any statements on the matter. We must keep in mind that our team is deprived of playing at home. This restricts its ability to play more bilateral series. The PCB management needs to instil confidence into the team so that it can perform well and without pressure in the mega event.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad