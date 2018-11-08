Tortured body found in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The tortured body of a 45-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found in an open drain in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. Locals spotted the body floating in the drain near Khokhar Village and informed police. The condition of the body suggested that the victim was severely tortured.
