‘NAB to deal with corruption with iron hands’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said considering corruption as cancer, NAB has chalked out a comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption across the board by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy as the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2017 to 2018.