Travel ban on Sharifs: LHC issues notice to interior ministry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Interior Ministry on a petition seeking removal of names of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar from the Exit Control List (ECL). Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was hearing the case. During the hearing, the petitioner informed the court that the Interior Ministry was not providing a copy of the written orders pertaining to placing the Sharifs on the ECL. The court issued a notice to the Ministry of Interior and sought a reply. Later the hearing was adjourned till January 14.