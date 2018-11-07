Balochistan pavilion stands out in Lok Mela

Islamabad : The folk festival continued Tuesday with artists from across Pakistan exhibiting their respective cultures through their performances and crafts.

The pavilion outshone other provinces’ in showing the culture and traditions of Balochistan at the festival. A lot of visitors visited the pavilion showcasing Balochistan’s rich legacy. The pavilion showed culture of Balochistan through embroidery, dresses, music, and food, which were rare to be found in Islamabad.

The Balochistan contingent included craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians, and dance groups. Master artisans were Daryan Khan in traditional ‘saroz’ making, Miral Khan in leather embroidery, Muhammad Akram in handloom work, Rozi Khan in ‘Balochi chappal’ making, Malookan in Balochi embroidery and others. Visitors took a keen interest in Balochistan pavilion as it stands out among the pavilions of other provinces for displaying culture, embroidery, dresses, music, and food.