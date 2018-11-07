Cold wave to prevail

LAHORE: Cold wave strengthened its grip over the provincial metropolis as minimum temperature dropped down further by almost 2 degrees here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said dry continental is prevailing in most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country.

Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Hunza where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore it was 9.8°C, maximum was 26°C and humidity level was 39 percent.