‘Street criminals’ among 10 arrested by Rangers

The paramilitary force arrested 10 suspects, including street criminals, during targeted operations in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

During raids in Landhi, Kharadar and SITE areas, eight men were apprehended. Mohammad Kashif, Farman, Anwar, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Shoaib alias Bablu, Faraz, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamil alias Kami and Ibrar Hussain were involved in burglaries and street crime cases, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

During another raid in Landhi, Sanaullah was arrested for his alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of stolen and snatched mobile phones. Moreover, soldiers conducted raid in Chakiwara where they arrested a suspect, Munir, who was said to be associated with the Zahid Ladla group.

He was accused of operating a drug den in the area. Weapons and narcotics were sized and looted valuables recovered from the suspects’ possession. The men were later handed over to police for legal action.