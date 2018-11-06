Transgender person complains of life threats

PESHAWAR: A transgender person, Chutki, has alleged that Asif Khan of the Ittehad Colony wants to kill her and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to provide her protection.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, she alleged that Asif had attempted to kill her in her house at Gulbahar but her friends saved her. Giving details of the incident, Chutki said she came from Mansehra to Peshawar four years ago to earn a livelihood by dancing. She said Asif liked her performance and offered her friendship which she declined.

Chutki alleged that a few days after her refusal, Asif abducted her and took her to an unknown place wherein he beat her with sticks to force her into a relationship. She said that she befriended Asif due to life threats but whenever she tried to end the friendship, he began hurling life threats at her.

Chutki said that six months ago, Asif killed another transgender, who had the same name (Chutki) mistaking her for the (real) Chutki. The police arrested him in the case but later the issue was resolved with the bereaved family and he was released from jail. “Soon after his release, Asif came to my house in Gulbahar and tortured me and tried to kill me but my transvestite friends present on the occasion caught him and called the police,” she said.