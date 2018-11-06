Minister orders treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of condition of Rabia Sarfraz, 23, a resident of Lahore, and directed health department to make all-out efforts for her treatment. Punjab Secretary Health Saqib Zafar has directed the principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital to immediately constitute a medical board and admit the patient at Jinnah Hospital. It is pertinent to mention here that a leading daily had reported, a few days ago, that Rabia was suffering from cancer and the lone breadwinner of her family.