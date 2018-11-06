Work on travellers’ inns starts

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore has started construction of travellers’ inns at five different sites of the metropolitan city in the light of direction of the Punjab government.

In the first phase, the district administration has identified five places, including Data Darbar, Badami Bagh Fruit and Vegetable Market, Lorry Adda and Thokhar Niaz Baig. All sites have been demarcated in the presence of LDA DG by ADCR and AC City Lahore and have been handed over to LDA for starting the construction work. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said that LDA would commence the construction work soon.

Meanwhile, District Administration Lahore has been continuing its anti-encroachment and land retrieval operation in all tehsils of the provincial capital. The deputy commissioner directed all assistant commissioners to gear up anti-encroachment and land retrieval operations in their jurisdiction.

On Monday, following the direction of DC Lahore, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Shahid Mehboob conducted state land retrieval operation in Manga Haathar and retrieved 100-kanal state land worth Rs60 million.