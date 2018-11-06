SAFF Championship runners-up: PFF announces Rs1.5 million for Under-15 team

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Monday announced Rs1.5million for the national under-15 team for its fine performance in the recent SAFF Under-15 Championship in Kathmandu.

The announcement was made at a reception hosted by the PFF in honour of the silver medallist side at the PFF headquarters in Lahore.PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat chaired the reception which was also attended by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan.

Pakistan went 3-4 down to Bangladesh in penalty shootout in the final. Brazilian Jose Portella was the colts’ coach on the trip during which they won their two league games and the semi-final convincingly in the six-nation event in which India claimed the third position.

“I really appreciate captain Haseeb Khan for leading the team very well,” Faisal said. “The credit also goes to the boys, coaching staff and management who acted like a unit throughout the event,” he added. Arif said they made the entire nation proud. “The PFF has been doing its work with commitment,” he added.