Sino-Pak bus service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has launched bus service between Pakistan-China to facilitate the tourists under the flagship project.

The bus service was launched in collaboration with Shuja Express which will cover the one-way journey in two days (approximately 30 hours of travel time), Mukhtar Ali an official in PTDC told APP here Monday. Mukhtar Ali said that through this bus service, the visitors especially Monk will visit the Buddhism’s sacred sites from the Gandhara civilization in Pakistan.

Their arrival is a good omen for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he added. Pakistan has a lot of potential for religious tourism and as many as 350 million Buddhists around the world visited the country.