Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three held for killing minor house help

The police arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 15-year-old domestic helper in upscale Clifton on Monday.

Imran Ali, 15, the son of Qasim Ali, died under mysterious circumstances in a house located in Block 8, Clifton on Friday. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to his family.

Initially, the bungalow owner claimed that the teenager committed suicide over unknown reasons on Friday. However, the police started investigations after Ali’s family claimed that he was murdered instead.

According to Clifton SHO Javed Abro, the police have reinvestigated the case and found it to be a murder. The officer said that the boy was murdered allegedly by the house owner’s son, Umair, watchman Amjad and driver Yasin.

The SHO further said that Ali hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had been working at the bungalow as domestic help for the past five months. He added that the police shifted his body to the hospital for his post-mortem again. The autopsy suggested that he was strangulated to death.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The SHO said police have registered a case against the suspects and arrested them, while further investigation is underway. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and has sought a detailed report from the South Zone DIG and District South SSP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China