Three held for killing minor house help

The police arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 15-year-old domestic helper in upscale Clifton on Monday.

Imran Ali, 15, the son of Qasim Ali, died under mysterious circumstances in a house located in Block 8, Clifton on Friday. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to his family.

Initially, the bungalow owner claimed that the teenager committed suicide over unknown reasons on Friday. However, the police started investigations after Ali’s family claimed that he was murdered instead.

According to Clifton SHO Javed Abro, the police have reinvestigated the case and found it to be a murder. The officer said that the boy was murdered allegedly by the house owner’s son, Umair, watchman Amjad and driver Yasin.

The SHO further said that Ali hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had been working at the bungalow as domestic help for the past five months. He added that the police shifted his body to the hospital for his post-mortem again. The autopsy suggested that he was strangulated to death.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The SHO said police have registered a case against the suspects and arrested them, while further investigation is underway. Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and has sought a detailed report from the South Zone DIG and District South SSP.