New pay package suggested for Punjab doctors

LAHORE: Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of better healthcare facilities for people, the Punjab government has decided in principle to introduce a new pay package for doctors in the province, according to official sources.

From January 2019, doctors serving in government hospitals will be offered Rs500,000 to Rs700,000 monthly salary if do their evening practice in hospitals. Only those professors will be offered Rs700,000 monthly salary who will sit in government hospitals in evening and check patients.

Government hospital employment will be offered to only those new doctors who would commit evening practice in the same hospitals, instead of their clinics.

The provincial government has finalised recommendations in this regard which will be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval.