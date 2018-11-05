Mon November 05, 2018
Lahore

MI
Myra Imran
November 5, 2018

Lok Mela attracts crowd

Islamabad: After tense days of sit-in and protests, it was all life, colour, music and excitement in the air as annual Lok Mela was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday.

The Mela venue remained crowded throughout the day as the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and those visiting the exciting annual event from other parts of the country through enjoyed traditional products, live cultural music and scrumptious regional food offered at different pavilions. Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk performers and folk dance groups from all over the country participate in the festival bringing with them their skills and creativity. A large number of people from different walks of life including art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, media persons, students and general public attended the ceremony and enjoyed the thrilling performances of the artistes. The objective of the festival is to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. According to a tradition, the festival opened with a ‘dastarbandi’ or ‘chaddar poshi’ of an established master artisan including folk singer from Balochistan Akhtar Chanal and craftswoman from Sindh who masters in Charkha work. The chief guest performed his ‘dastarbandi’ by placing turban on their heads. The ‘dastarbandi’ or ‘chaddar poshi’ is a symbol of Lok Virsa’s sustained campaign to keep the heritage of Pakistan alive and continuing. During the inaugural ceremony, vibrant cultural performances were also presented by each of the participating region showing national solidarity and proving that this unique festival is a symbol of federation’s recognition and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

