Education comes first

Many private schools in Charsadda are built by people who, unfortunately, do not have any such experience in the field of education. They are running these schools as their side business. As a result, they give jobs to inexperienced teachers, simultaneously putting the future of children at great risk. These schools pay no attention to students’ personality development.

The question is: why does the government give licence to such schools? The major concern of our government should be to provide quality education to our children. The high number of schools with low quality of education will put the future of this country in danger.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda