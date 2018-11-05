Substance abuse

The easy availability and low price of drugs are the main reason why the number of drug addicts is increasing in Pakistan. These days even school- and college-going children have an access to this harmful substance. Young people who consume drugs don’t realise that the substance will have dangerous effects on their body. Drugs take a heavy toll on a person’s physical and mental health. Two years ago, a shocking report highlighted the use of drugs among students at different education institutions in Islamabad.

While the authorities concerned launched a crackdown to keep education institutions free from this menace, nore should be done to safe our young generation from drugs. The government must take serious action against drug sellers and save the lives of the youth.

Abdul Wahid

Karachi