Sun November 04, 2018
November 4, 2018

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Police on Saturday issued a security threat alert for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

A senior superintendent of Peshawar Police informed him about the threat through a letter. He advised Maulana not to visit Peshawar, which Fazl ignored and paid the visit to the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nevertheless, JUI-F leader Maulana Rashid Soomro has sought foolproof security for Ameer of his party, saying that the letter about security threat could not weaken their resolve.

This development has emerged following assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq a day earlier at his residence in Rawalpindi.

Religious scholar and former senator Maulana Samiul Haq was buried alongside his father Maulana Abdul Haq in Nowshera’s Darul Uloom Haqqani, the religious seminary he served as patron-in-chief after his father’s demise. The influential religious scholar’s funeral prayers were offered in Nowshera’s Khushal Khan Degree College. Politicians, known religious scholars and a large number of his followers and students offered the funeral prayers of the influential cleric who was stabbed to death at his Rawalpindi residence last night.

The First Information Report (FIR) of Maulana Sami’s assassination, registered at the Airport Police Station, nominates unknown suspects and states that he received a total of 12 wounds on his stomach, heart, forehead and ears.

Comments

