AIOU to celebrate Iqbal Day on November 9

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will celebrate Iqbal Day on November 9 (Friday) by holding ‘Bait Bazi' and ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ competitions among the students of local educational institutions to project the messages and thoughts of Dr Muhammad Iqbal among them.

The events will arrange by the Directorate of Students Advisory and Counselling Services in collaboration with Regional Office Rawalpindi and Islamabad, said a news release issued here.

The event is aimed at highlighting the role and services of Dr Allama Iqbal for Muslims of sub-continent for getting separate homeland.

It will broadcast and telecast live over the university’s web TV and FM radio network.

A special delegation of the University’s main campus will also be visiting Lahore to pay homage to Dr Allama Iqbal in recognition of his glorious contribution towards creation of an independent homeland and development of Islamic society.

Those who will grab first, second and third position in ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ and ‘Bait Bazi’ competitions will be awarded certificates, souvenir shields and cash prizes.