Call to raise wages

LAHORE : The prime minister and the provincial governments have been urged to raise the wages and pension of the workers of the public and private sectors.

The demand was made in a large meeting of the representatives and the workers of the trade unions under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation here. The speakers said wages and pension had not been raised since long despite price hike of the essential commodities and devalue of rupee. The price hike of petrol, diesel and electricity had made the life of the common man even more miserable.

The gathering was addressed by veteran trade union leader and the general secretary of the confederation, Khurshid Ahmed and other labour leaders, including Rubina Jamil, Yousaf Baloch, Akbar Ali Khan Addl, Osama Tariq, Niaz Khan and Khushi Muhammad Khokhar.