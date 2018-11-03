Sat November 03, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Report sought on use of helmet

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday sought compliance report from City Traffic Officers (CTOs) and other relevant high-ups of all 36 districts regarding implementation of traffic rules as well as the restriction of wearing safety helmets by motorcyclists in whole province.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing an application sought strict implementation of court’s order of wearing helmets by motorcyclists. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the number of road accidents had declined after the clear direction to the citizens to follow traffic rules and traffic flow smoothened.

The judge remarked the implementation of traffic rules should be ensured adding the cases of head injuries have been decreased to 70 percent. Justice Qureshi also sought report from secretary health over the ratio of accidents after the use of helmets. The proceedings were adjourned by next week.

The petitioner requested the court that the traffic rules regarding wearing of safety helmets should be enforced. In earlier proceedings, Justice Qureshi had directed the Punjab inspector general of police to strictly enforce helmets use in whole province. Justice Qureshi had issued the order on a petition filed by a lawyer, Syed Kamal Haider, for the enforcement of traffic laws across the province.

The lawyer contended that a report by World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that in Pakistan, 25.3 deaths per 100,000 occur due to road accidents, which was much higher than international ranking. He said as per WHO fact sheet of 2011 more than 90 per cent world mortalities on roads occur in low and middle income countries.

