‘A World of Tomorrow – Reimagined’ comes to Karachi

‘A World of Tomorrow – Reimagined’, a part of the School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, is set to commence today at the Beach Luxury Hotel, said a statement on Friday.

The School of Tomorrow (SOT) 2018 edition is a two-day event that includes up to 40 sessions with more than 100 national and international experts, policymakers, influencers, celebrities, social activists, environmentalists and thinkers from 15 countries sharing their ideas, perspectives and unique insights. The event will be open to the public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

This year’s ‘A World of Tomorrow – Reimagined’ will feature panel discussions, debates, keynote presentations, workshops, interactive art and science exhibits, comedy night special with Shafaat Ali, and much more.

The purpose of this event is to generate social discourse on topics that affect our lives and explore new ideas for a better future. ‘A World of Tomorrow – Reimagined’ seeks to envisage the future of societies and learning through the dimensions of artificial intelligence and evolving technologies, environment and climate change, emerging forms of expression, unity through diversity and the meaning of identity as well as global security and personal online safety.

The statement said that “SOT 2018 will also introduce audiences to an interactive science and art exhibition through the FULLSTEAM experience which features new start-ups and VR projects specifically designed to enthral participants with future tech”.

The School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events are free-to-public conferences that started in the year 2000 and are organised by Beaconhouse as part of its ongoing commitment to its corporate social responsibility. The previous two editions held in Lahore and Islamabad in 2016 and 2017 respectively have been extremely successful and widely attended.

This event is a one-of-a-kind conference series in Pakistan where audiences get an opportunity to get first-hand interaction with the brilliant national and global thought leaders while also getting a hands-on experience of the future.