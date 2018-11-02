Napoli face Empoli today

MILAN: Napoli will be looking to hit struggling Empoli hard in Friday’s early Serie A match to keep touch with leaders Juventus before next week’s Champions League blockbuster against Paris Saint-Germain.

Carlo Ancelotti knows well that at home against Empoli, his side have to get back on track for the title after last Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Roma, thanks to Dries Mertens’ late equaliser. Napoli, with 22 points from 10 games, are now third, level on points with Inter Milan, who are ahead on goal difference, but six points adrift of seven-time champions Juventus.

The Napoli coach was playing his cards close to his chest as he ruled out resting players including Lorenzo Insigne ahead of Tuesday’s game at home against PSG. Empoli lost 2-1 to Juventus last weekend after a Cristiano Ronaldo double, and are in the relegation zone with just three points from their last nine games.