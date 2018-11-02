Ogra decreases LPG price by Rs15 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Thursday decreased price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs15 per kg for the month of November.

Following the price reduction as per notification of Ogra, All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said domestic cylinder would be sold at Rs1,509 instead of Rs1,673 and commercial cylinder would be available at Rs5,805 instead of Rs6,478 across the country.

Describing the price slash significant, he said downward revision in rates of LPG was possible due to prudent policies of the government. He expressed confidence that consumers this winter would get uninterrupted supply of LPG especially in the far-flung areas at controlled rates.

He appreciated the government for effectively tackling the mafia, who had been making money by black-marketing the commodity in peak winter season. The chairman warned that strict action would be taken against those distributors, who would be found involved in black-marketing and selling the commodity in violation of the notified rates.