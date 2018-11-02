Suspected extortionist arrested

Paramilitary soldiers arrested an alleged extortionist belonging to the Lyari gang war on Thursday. Akbar alias Langra, associated with a gang led by Sajid and Majid, was caught in an intelligence-based raid in Pak Colony, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers.

The suspect admitted extorting traders and his involvement in gambling and drug peddling. He was handed over to police for legal action. The spokesperson said action was taken after media reports said on October 24, 2018, that an extortionist had been active in Old Golimar. In this regard, he said, soldiers visited a market where they met traders Shahjehan and Sharjeel Goplani, who confirmed extortion calls.