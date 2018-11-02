Jadeja spins India to series-clinching ODI win

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Ravindra Jadeja starred in India’s nine-wicket series clinching win over West Indies after the tourists were skittled out for just 104 in the fifth One-day International (ODI) on Thursday.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bat but collapsed, surviving just 31.5 of their 50 overs under overcast skies to register their lowest ODI total against India.Jadeja claimed four wickets with his left-arm spin as India romped to their target in 14.5 overs to take the five-match series 3-1.

Opener Rohit Sharma, who smashed 63, and skipper Virat Kohli, who made 33, put on an unbeaten 99-run stand as the hosts raced to their target.Fast bowler Oshane Thomas bowled opener Shikhar Dhawan for six but the wicket proved just a hiccup in India’s march towards an easy win.

Jadeja set up the convincing victory after returning figures of 4-34 from his 9.5 overs.Jasprit Bumrah combined with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get two West Indies batsmen in the first two overs. Bumrah bowled Shai Hope for zero.

Marlon Samuels tried to steady the innings with counter-attacking boundaries but he fell to Jadeja’s spin for 24.Jadeja also trapped Shimron Hetmyer lbw for nine to rattle the West Indies middle-order.

West Indies won toss

West Indies

K Powell c Dhoni b B Kumar 0

R Powell c Dhawan b Khalil 16

†S Hope b Bumrah 0

M Samuels c Kohli b Jadeja 24

S Hetmyer lbw b Jadeja 9

*J Holder c Jadhav b Khalil 25

F Allen c Jadhav b Bumrah 4

K Paul c Rayudu b K Yadav 5

D Bishoo not out 8

K Roach c Jadhav b Jadeja 5

O Thomas lbw b Jadeja 0

Extras (lb1, w7) 8

Total (all out, 31.5 overs) 104

Fall: 1-1, 2-2, 3-36, 4-53, 5-57, 6-66, 7-87, 8-94, 9-103, 10-104

Bowling: B Kumar 4-1-11-1, Bumrah 6-1-11-2, Khalil 7-1-29-2, Jadeja 9.5-1-34-4, K Yadhav 5-1-18-1

India

R Sharma not out 63

S Dhawan b Thomas 6

*V Kohli not out 33

Extras (lb1, nb1, w1) 3

Total (1 wicket, 14.5 overs) 105

Did not bat: A Rayudu, †M S Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, K Ahmed

Fall: 1-6

Bowling: Roach 5-2-13-0, Thomas 4-0-33-1, Paul 2-0-22-0, Holder 1-0-15-0, Bishoo 1.5-0-16-0, Allen 1-0-5-0

Result: India won by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Man of the series Virat Kohli (India)

Series: India won the 5-match series 3-1

Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin (India) and Paul Wilson (Australia). TV umpire: Ian Gould (England). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)