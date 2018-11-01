‘PPIB brings $16.7b investment in power sector’

ISLAMABAD: Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has so far attracted $16.7 billion investment in power sector and commissioned 27 projects of more than 15,000 megawatts.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday chaired 119th Board meeting of the PPIB, his first meeting after assuming charge. He took detailed briefing on the PPIB and its projects. Managing Director PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza briefed the minister that the PPIB has so far attracted $16.7 billion investment through commissioning 37 power generation projects of around 15,500MW.