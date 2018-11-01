Pakistan beat NZ by 2 runs in first T20

ABU DHABI: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 2 runs in the first Twenty20 international played in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, scored 148-6. Chasing the target, New Zealand could score 146 at a loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez top-scored with a 36-ball 45 studded with five boundaries and two sixes while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (34) and Asif Ali (24) were the other main contributors. Hafeez and Ali added 67 for the third wicket after Pakistan were struggling at 10-2.