Transaction worth Rs8.5b detected from rickshaw driver’s account

KARACHI: In a string of bizarre monetary discrepancies and discovery of fake accounts, a rickshaw driver was found Wednesday having allegedly carried out transactions worth around Rs8.5 billion from his bank accounts, Geo News reported.

The FIA, which is already on a spree to clamp down on fake bank accounts opened for money-laundering, sent a notice to rickshaw driver named Zor Talab Khan. It was detected that business was carried out through Salar Enterprises and Salar Mining in the name of Zor Talab Khan. Moreover, transactions were done through five bank accounts.

From one private bank, a transaction of Rs4.60 billion and from another of Rs3.60 billion was done, mentioned the notice. Zor Talab Khan’s accounts were being operated by a man called Amir Khan. The FBR notice sought answers on charges of money-laundering and tax evasion.