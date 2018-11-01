2 cops held for looting citizens

FAISALABAD: Millat Town police Wednesday nabbed two policemen for looting citizens. A police spokesman said that police received information that two robbers were looting the citizens near mortuary unit of the Allied Hospital at Ismail Road. The police team reached the spot and rounded up both the accused who were later identified as Head Constable Sarfraz and Constable Waqar Ahmed, posted at the Police Line.