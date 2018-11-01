Thu November 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Minister for campuses role in promoting country's image

LAHORE: Promotion of art & culture leads to presentation of real identity of a country among the comity of nations and educational institutions can play a pivotal role in dismissing the negative image of Pakistan.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while addressing the concluding ceremony of a drama festival held at Alhamra Cultural Complex Wednesday here.

The winners in various categories, including best drama in junior, high school and college level vis-à-vis best male and female actors in drama and singers in folk and ghazal categories were awarded cash prizes, shields and certificates.

The minister said that the future of Pakistan is bright and the PTI government would clean the country of corruption menace as the operation has started against the looters of the national wealth. “We will definitely pull our beloved country out the mess created by successive regimes,” the minister said, adding that Pakistani youths are very talented and the government will provide them the necessary platforms to showcase their potential.

He said that the Pakistanis have proved themselves at global level and in the current age they are leaving their mark in every sphere of life. “In sports, art, culture, science, technology and business, Pakistanis have showed their talent and are in the leading positions all over the world,” he said.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that uniform educational curriculum would help bridge gap between the haves and have-nots. “The government is focusing on improving the educational standards in Pakistan so that the poor and marginalised segments of society could avail of the opportunity of quality education,” he said, adding that the best possible educational facilities would be ensured at the government schools.

Encroachments: An anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the areas of Union Council 27 in Shalamar Town. Illegally occupied built structures outside different houses were removed by the town staff. Most of the residents themselves removed the encroached parts outside their houses after the issuance of notices to them by the town.

No untoward incident took place during the action. The Shalamar Town administration had already carried out anti-encroachment operation in most of the areas, including Amir Road, Gol Ground, Main Road of New Shadbagh and retrieved state land illegally occupied by shopkeepers, vendors and the residents.

anti-corruption week: National Accountability Bureau Lahore, Awareness and Prevention Wing will start ‘anti-corruption week’ from November 03 to mark International Anti-Corruption Day which is celebrated on December 09 every year.

During the month-long activities being organized at district level, the students of different government and private schools, colleges and universities will participate in multiple competitions’ comprising of declamation, poetry, singing, painting, drama and essay writing.

The competitions will last till commencement of international anti-corruption day, whereas, on the same day, all finalists would be given prizes and certificates.

