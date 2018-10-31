Chehlum observed amid tight security

PESHAWAR: Chehlum of the martyred of Karbala was observed in the provincial metropolis and some other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security on Tuesday.

In the provincial capital, mourning processions were brought out from different imambargahs in the city including Koocha Risaldar, Imambargahs Agha Baqir Shah, Haider Shah, Qasim Ali Baig, Hussainabad, Akhundabad and others.

Strict security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward happening. A police party piloted and another followed the procession. Contingents of police had also been deployed at different locations in the city. A procession was taken out at Imambargah Hussainua Hall in Peshawar Saddar on Monday.