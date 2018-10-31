Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 31, 2018

Hockey faces tough time FIH congress begins today

ISLAMABAD: The 46th Congress meeting of International Hockey Federation (FIH) starts in New Delhi (India) from Wednesday at a time when the game is facing a transition period.

The congress that would be the first under FIH new president Narindar Batra will run for four days and will comprise meetings, social events, net working opportunities and presentations.The Congress, which will have presentation from all recognised national associations will also finalise a roadmap of the game, including the on-going hockey revolution and FIH’s global initiative to make the game a global sport.

The biggest challenge the Congress faces is to make in time arrangements for the start of Hockey Pro League commencing in a year time. The project is still a mystery as the FIH has yet to come up with the details of the tournament.

It is believed that congress starting in New Delhi from Wednesday would at least reveal some details about the venture. Pro League coinciding with the European and other Leagues would also be discussed in the meeting.

A few years back, hockey was in danger of being dropped from the Olympic sport but the FIH chief in an interview says the future of the sport is safe and secured.“Hockey is not facing any threat. The future of hockey is safe. In fact, we are witnessing a rise in hockey’s popularity. Hockey has survived and will continue to survive,” Batra said. “The game is being played by 170 countries. Yes, all hockey playing countries doesn’t belong to the same level but the game is in a better position.”

With changes and innovations becoming the need of the hour for any sport, the FIH chief has welcomed recent experiment including the Hockey 5s National Championships.The congress is also expected to give final touches to the 16-team World Cup getting within a month in India.Pakistan delegation to the congress in being led by secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Shahbaz Ahmad and included Qasim Khan.

Comments

