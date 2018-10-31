Children’s Hospital bone marrow unit to be upgraded

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has assured that Punjab government would take every possible step to enhance capacity of bone marrow transplantation unit at Children Hospital besides bone marrow transplantation units at Bahawalpur and Multan would be completed on fast tracks.

The minister was addressing a ceremony arranged in connection with successful bone transplantation of 10 children at Children Hospital. Secretary Health Saqib Zaffar and Dean Children Hospital Professor Masood Sadiq were also present.

“Last year it was mere a dream to conduct bone marrow transplantation in Children Hospital but today it has become reality,” said the minister. While appreciating the role of Professor Masood Sadiq, she noted that bone marrow unit had successfully developed “Zero Bacteria” environment which was necessary for patients. She also assured that the government would consider Rs 300 million additional grant for bone marrow transplantation unit and Cancer Research Centre at Children Hospital. “Project of 70 beds under construction bone marrow unit at Bahawalpur and small unit at Multan would be focused and completed,” she announced.

Saqib Zaffar appreciated landmark success in the field of bone marrow transplantation and said: “Average cost of every case was Rs1.5 million to 2 million but not a single penny was charged from any patient”.

collaboration: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust NHS UK will collaborate for mutual learning for quality assurance in the healthcare service delivery. This was decided between the two sides here on Tuesday in a meeting held at the PHC office. Chief Executive Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust Dr Neil Carr led a three-member delegation comprising Medical Director Trust Dr Abid Khan and Clinical Partner Dr Muhammad Gul. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan led the Commission team comprising directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Complaints Prof Riaz Ahmed Tasneem and others.

Dr Neil gave a detailed overview of the Care Quality Commission’s Regulatory Framework in the NHS, and elaborated various facets of quality healthcare service delivery in the UK. The delegates appreciated the commission for its success in bringing reforms to the health sector.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the delegates about the jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the PHC. anti-measles drive’: About 21 million children were vaccinated during measles vaccination campaign, from October 15 to Oct 29. Oct. The number of the children vaccinated in the drive is 10 per cent more than the target of 19.8 million children, said Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Munir Ahmad in a statement issued on the conclusion of anti measles campaign. He said collective efforts of all the stakeholders helped achieve the difficult target.