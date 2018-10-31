Saakh Pharma assigned entity ratings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) has assigned initial long term entity rating of ‘BBB+’ (Triple B Plus) and short term rating of ‘A-2’ (A-Two) to Saakh Pharma Private Limited (SPPL). Long term rating of BBB+ signifies adequate credit quality with protection factors being reasonable and sufficient while risk factors are considered variable.
Short term rating of A-2 signifies good certainty of timely payment and sound liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’.
Karachi: JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) has assigned initial long term entity rating of ‘BBB+’ (Triple B Plus) and short term rating of ‘A-2’ (A-Two) to Saakh Pharma Private Limited (SPPL). Long term rating of BBB+ signifies adequate credit quality with protection factors being reasonable and sufficient while risk factors are considered variable.
Short term rating of A-2 signifies good certainty of timely payment and sound liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’.
Comments