Saakh Pharma assigned entity ratings

Karachi: JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) has assigned initial long term entity rating of ‘BBB+’ (Triple B Plus) and short term rating of ‘A-2’ (A-Two) to Saakh Pharma Private Limited (SPPL). Long term rating of BBB+ signifies adequate credit quality with protection factors being reasonable and sufficient while risk factors are considered variable.

Short term rating of A-2 signifies good certainty of timely payment and sound liquidity factors. Outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable’.